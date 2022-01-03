Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 3

After a relatively light weekend to begin 2022, the NBA is back in full swing with 10 games on the docket for Monday’s slate. With 10 games comes a long injury report, still headlined by COVID protocols. Here’s a look at the availability for players on Monday’s injury report, along with updates and potential replacements in fantasy and DFS formats.
NBA injury report, January 3
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
PJ Washington (protocols) TBD
Bridges has cleared protocols, but Washington is still in them at the moment. If the forward remains sidelined, look for Kelly Oubre Jr. to continue getting big minutes.
Spencer Dinwiddie (protocols) TBD
Rui Hachimura (protocols) TBD
Dinwiddie is in the protocols, which means guys like Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will see additional ball-handling opportunities. Hachimura has been out for a while, so Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma are still the plays as long as he’s out.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
Dillon Brooks (protocols) TBD
With Brooks still sidelined, Desmond Bane is the big riser on Memphis’ loaded roster.
LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable
Kyrie Irving (conditioning/mandate) OUT
Irving is out because he can’t play home games, although his conditioning could be close. Aldridge is questionable and his status will impact guys like Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton and Paul Millsap.
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball (protocols) TBD
Ball is still in protocols, so look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to have additional value in fantasy and DFS formats.
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton (personal) questionable
Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) OUT
Middleton is potentially going to sit out again for personal reasons, while DiVincenzo has already been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are the big beneficiaries if Middleton chooses to stay on the sidelines Monday.
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram (Achilles) questionable
Jonas Valanciunas (protocols) questionable
Ingram’s Achilles injury is not going to be taken lightly, so he’s likely not going to play even with the questionable tag. Valanciunas is in the league’s protocols, but this designation likely means he’ll be cleared and his status will come down to conditioning.
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
Austin Rivers (thumb) probable
Monte Morris (protocols) TBD
Aaron Gordon (hamstring) TBD
Rivers is probable to suit up, while Gordon is also likely to play through his hamstring issue. If Morris can clear protocols, it’ll be a further boost for a Denver team staying afloat despite significant injuries.
Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green (conditioning) expected to play
Green cleared protocols Sunday, so he’ll play if he’s up to speed on conditioning. For now, it looks like he’s going to suit up.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Cam Reddish (ankle) probable
John Collins (protocols) TBD
Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) TBD
Reddish is probable to play through his ankle issue and will get a boost with both Bogdanovic and Collins likely to remain in protocols.
Damian Lillard (injury management) OUT
Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) doubtful
Lillard is out managing an injury, so look for Dennis Smith Jr. to be a value play. Nurkic is doubtful to clear protocols, which means Larry Nance Jr. and Nassir Little could get additional minutes in the frontcourt for Portland.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) TBD
D’Angelo Russell (protocols) TBD
Towns and Russell remain in protocols for Minnesota.
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable
Luke Kennard (protocols) OUT
Kennard is out, while Batum is questionable to play with an ankle injury. If the forward sits, look for Terrace Mann and Justise Winslow to be value adds Monday.