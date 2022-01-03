Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 3

After a relatively light weekend to begin 2022, the NBA is back in full swing with 10 games on the docket for Monday’s slate. With 10 games comes a long injury report, still headlined by COVID protocols. Here’s a look at the availability for players on Monday’s injury report, along with updates and potential replacements in fantasy and DFS formats.

NBA injury report, January 3

PJ Washington (protocols) TBD

Bridges has cleared protocols, but Washington is still in them at the moment. If the forward remains sidelined, look for Kelly Oubre Jr. to continue getting big minutes.

Spencer Dinwiddie (protocols) TBD

Rui Hachimura (protocols) TBD

Dinwiddie is in the protocols, which means guys like Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will see additional ball-handling opportunities. Hachimura has been out for a while, so Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma are still the plays as long as he’s out.

Dillon Brooks (protocols) TBD

With Brooks still sidelined, Desmond Bane is the big riser on Memphis’ loaded roster.

LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable

Kyrie Irving (conditioning/mandate) OUT

Irving is out because he can’t play home games, although his conditioning could be close. Aldridge is questionable and his status will impact guys like Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton and Paul Millsap.

Lonzo Ball (protocols) TBD

Ball is still in protocols, so look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to have additional value in fantasy and DFS formats.

Khris Middleton (personal) questionable

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) OUT

Middleton is potentially going to sit out again for personal reasons, while DiVincenzo has already been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are the big beneficiaries if Middleton chooses to stay on the sidelines Monday.

Brandon Ingram (Achilles) questionable

Jonas Valanciunas (protocols) questionable

Ingram’s Achilles injury is not going to be taken lightly, so he’s likely not going to play even with the questionable tag. Valanciunas is in the league’s protocols, but this designation likely means he’ll be cleared and his status will come down to conditioning.

Austin Rivers (thumb) probable

Monte Morris (protocols) TBD

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) TBD

Rivers is probable to suit up, while Gordon is also likely to play through his hamstring issue. If Morris can clear protocols, it’ll be a further boost for a Denver team staying afloat despite significant injuries.

Draymond Green (conditioning) expected to play

Green cleared protocols Sunday, so he’ll play if he’s up to speed on conditioning. For now, it looks like he’s going to suit up.

Cam Reddish (ankle) probable

John Collins (protocols) TBD

Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) TBD

Reddish is probable to play through his ankle issue and will get a boost with both Bogdanovic and Collins likely to remain in protocols.

Damian Lillard (injury management) OUT

Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) doubtful

Lillard is out managing an injury, so look for Dennis Smith Jr. to be a value play. Nurkic is doubtful to clear protocols, which means Larry Nance Jr. and Nassir Little could get additional minutes in the frontcourt for Portland.

Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) TBD

D’Angelo Russell (protocols) TBD

Towns and Russell remain in protocols for Minnesota.

Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable

Luke Kennard (protocols) OUT

Kennard is out, while Batum is questionable to play with an ankle injury. If the forward sits, look for Terrace Mann and Justise Winslow to be value adds Monday.