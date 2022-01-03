NFL MVP odds: Did Josh Allen do enough with his legs to keep hopes alive?

A big game on the ground for a QB just doesn’t go as far as one through the air. Unless you go super crazy. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen went moderately crazy with 81 rushing yards and 2 TDs in a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. He also threw for 120 yards and turned the ball over three times. The Bills got the win and clinched a playoff berth in the process. An AFC East division title could be next. Is that enough to make an MVP case for Allen this late? Let’s break it down.

Josh Allen NFL MVP odds: +5000

The Bills should win the AFC East. The New York Jets are the Week 18 opponent. It’s difficult to think of a reason why Allen should win MVP this season. You could say his 2020 was significantly better and the Bills were a better team. That alone makes you question whether or not Allen should be as high as he is.

Aaron Rodgers has separated himself enough heading into SNF that it really doesn’t matter what happens the next few weeks. A-Rod should win MVP pending something outlandish, something obscene. It was a good effort by Allen. It’s just tough to factor in all the production on the ground if Allen is failing at his main job — throwing the ball. Not to mention against a pretty bad Falcons team. Playing the Jets won’t help. Allen going off against one of the worst teams in the NFL isn’t impressive. Isn’t special. Allen missed his opportunity to do something special and it’s just too late.

