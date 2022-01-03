NFL MVP odds: Aaron Rodgers has masterful SNF performance to wrap up award

Aaron Rodgers just doesn’t make any mistakes on the field. The Green Bay Packers clinched the best record in the NFC with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Rodgers had another masterful performance and has put his team in the best position to make a run at the Super Bowl. He did all of this while playing most of the season without key offensive linemen while dealing with a toe injury the tail-end of the campaign. Let’s take a look at Rodgers’ NFL MVP odds and just how far ahead of the pack he is entering Week 18.

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP odds: -400

Rodgers pretty much wrapped up the award in primetime on Sunday. The Packers crushed their division rivals’ playoff hopes. The playoffs go through Lambeau again. A-Rod finished with 288 yards and 2 TDs in a 37-10 win against Minnesota and hasn’t thrown an interception in the past six games. Rodgers may not even play in Week 18 against the Lions and it won’t impact the race much. A handful of players need to really set the world on fire next week to have any case at catching Rodgers.

If there’s anyone who has a realistic shot at catching Rodgers, it’s Tom Brady and Jonathan Taylor. Each played well in Week 17 and have easy matchups heading into the final week. Writing the first part of that paragraph might even be grasping at straws. It’s basically over. Rodgers will go back-to-back.

