Super Bowl 56 odds: Bengals, Cardinals and Titans add signature wins to prove championship mettle

There seems to be nothing stopping the Cincinnati Bengals as long as Joe Burrow is at the helm. The second-year quarterback put up 446 yards and four passing touchdowns, with LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase setting a receiving record with 266 yards and three scores in a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the type of win bettors who would want to back Cincinnati (+2000) to win the Super Bowl want to see.

The Tennessee Titans continued their playoff push with an easy victory over the red-hot Miami Dolphins. Tennessee has battled through major injuries and leaned on its defense to stay afloat. Now, the Titans (+1400) are set to get Derrick Henry back and could have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals got out of their slump with a signature win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys likely got a much-deserved wake-up call with this loss, but this is all about Arizona showing it can still be a threat in the postseason. The Cardinals offer some value for bettors at +1800.

Aside from the Cowboys and Chiefs, the New England Patriots saw their odds drop slightly as they dominated a hapless Jacksonville Jaguars squad. Bill Belichick’s formula has worked well during the middle of the regular season but it appears oddsmakers still don’t want to buy the Mac Jones hype. New England is +1600 to win the whole thing.

The defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their odds fall slightly in a close win over the Jets. The team is dealing with the fallout of Antonio Brown’s antics and a lot of injuries, but will get Leonard Fournette back for the playoffs. Mike Evans is back in the fold, and it’s not like Tom Brady is declining. Tampa Bay (+750) could be a good investment if the Bucs play another close game in Week 18 and see their odds fall a bit more.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 18, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 18 Team Week 1 Week 17 Week 18 Team Week 1 Week 17 Week 18 Green Bay Packers +1300 +450 +400 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +400 +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +750 Buffalo Bills +1000 +800 +750 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +850 +900 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1100 +1000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +2000 +1400 New England Patriots +3500 +1200 +1600 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +1400 +1600 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +2000 +1800 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +2800 +2000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +3500 +3500 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +4000 +3500 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +7500 +6000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +10000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +10000 +15000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +15000 +20000 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +5000 +25000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +50000 Cleveland Browns +1600 +15000 OTB Miami Dolphins +3500 +15000 OTB Washington Football Team +5000 +25000 OTB Denver Broncos +4500 +50000 OTB Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 OTB Carolina Panthers +9000 OTB OTB New York Giants +8000 OTB OTB Chicago Bears +6500 OTB OTB Seattle Seahawks +2000 OTB OTB Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 OTB OTB New York Jets +15000 OTB OTB Detroit Lions +20000 OTB OTB Houston Texans +30000 OTB OTB

