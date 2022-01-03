 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Bengals, Cardinals and Titans add signature wins to prove championship mettle

Three squads mad big statements with the playoffs quickly approaching. We take a look at Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 17.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There seems to be nothing stopping the Cincinnati Bengals as long as Joe Burrow is at the helm. The second-year quarterback put up 446 yards and four passing touchdowns, with LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase setting a receiving record with 266 yards and three scores in a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the type of win bettors who would want to back Cincinnati (+2000) to win the Super Bowl want to see.

The Tennessee Titans continued their playoff push with an easy victory over the red-hot Miami Dolphins. Tennessee has battled through major injuries and leaned on its defense to stay afloat. Now, the Titans (+1400) are set to get Derrick Henry back and could have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals got out of their slump with a signature win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys likely got a much-deserved wake-up call with this loss, but this is all about Arizona showing it can still be a threat in the postseason. The Cardinals offer some value for bettors at +1800.

Aside from the Cowboys and Chiefs, the New England Patriots saw their odds drop slightly as they dominated a hapless Jacksonville Jaguars squad. Bill Belichick’s formula has worked well during the middle of the regular season but it appears oddsmakers still don’t want to buy the Mac Jones hype. New England is +1600 to win the whole thing.

The defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their odds fall slightly in a close win over the Jets. The team is dealing with the fallout of Antonio Brown’s antics and a lot of injuries, but will get Leonard Fournette back for the playoffs. Mike Evans is back in the fold, and it’s not like Tom Brady is declining. Tampa Bay (+750) could be a good investment if the Bucs play another close game in Week 18 and see their odds fall a bit more.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 18, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 18

Team Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
Team Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
Green Bay Packers +1300 +450 +400
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +400 +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +750
Buffalo Bills +1000 +800 +750
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +850 +900
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1100 +1000
Tennessee Titans +3000 +2000 +1400
New England Patriots +3500 +1200 +1600
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +1400 +1600
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +2000 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +2800 +2000
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +3500 +3500
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +4000 +3500
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +7500 +6000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +10000
New Orleans Saints +3000 +10000 +15000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +15000 +20000
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +5000 +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +50000
Cleveland Browns +1600 +15000 OTB
Miami Dolphins +3500 +15000 OTB
Washington Football Team +5000 +25000 OTB
Denver Broncos +4500 +50000 OTB
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 OTB
Carolina Panthers +9000 OTB OTB
New York Giants +8000 OTB OTB
Chicago Bears +6500 OTB OTB
Seattle Seahawks +2000 OTB OTB
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 OTB OTB
New York Jets +15000 OTB OTB
Detroit Lions +20000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +30000 OTB OTB

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

