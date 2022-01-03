NBA MVP odds tracker: DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James delivering signature moments to start 2022

As the NBA season moves into 2022, the playoff race is starting to take shape. The middle of both conferences continues to be packed, but the contenders have started separating themselves as they get players back from the league’s health and safety protocols. That has impacted the MVP race, with two challengers delivering big moments to start off the new year.

The Chicago Bulls are sitting at the top of the East, and one of the biggest reasons why is DeMar DeRozan. Many were critical of DeRozan’s potential fit and contract when the team signed him in the offseason but the guard has been everything Chicago wanted and more. He’s also emerged as a late-game closer for the group with two buzzer beaters in the last two games, including one to open the new year against the Wizards.

DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game so far. He’s arguably the best player on the best team in the conference. If the Bulls keep this up (and there’s no indication they won’t), DeRozan could continue to climb in MVP odds as the regular season goes on.

LeBron James has stepped up his play with Anthony Davis sidelined, and he helped the Los Angeles Lakers avoid a bad loss Sunday with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Timberwolves. Since Davis’ injury, James is averaging a ridiculous 36.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from deep. This is all coming in Year 19 for The King, who has shown no signs of slowing down. The Lakers aren’t climbing up the standings but James is putting on a show. While this production might not be sustainable, it will surely put James in the thick of the MVP conversation to start 2022.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 3)

1. Stephen Curry, +120

2. Kevin Durant, +240

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +750

4. Nikola Jokic, +1600

5. DeMar DeRozan, +2800

6. LeBron James, +4000

7. Joel Embiid, +4000

8. Luka Doncic, +5000

9. Ja Morant, +6000

10. Trae Young, +6000

