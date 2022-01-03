College Football Playoff Georgia vs. Alabama odds plus early movement

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship is one week away, and the early movement has the Georgia Bulldogs pulling away from the Alabama Crimson Tide in Indianapolis on January 10th.

This is a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship Game, and is the first national championship game that was a rematch of a previous game that season since Alabama defeated the LSU Tigers in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game 21–0 after losing to the Bayou Bengals 9-6 on November 5th that season.

And bettors might be looking at this history, as the loser of the first game coming back to win the second is what the oddsmakers have predicted so far. Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 CFP Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Georgia vs. Alabama

Current point spread: Georgia -3 (-105)

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +125

Opening point spread: Georgia -2.5 (-110)

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110

Early pick: Alabama +3

The odds are seeming to forget that Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 merely a month ago thanks to a thoughtful game plan and better execution. And while the Bulldogs were able to overwhelm Michigan via talent in the Orange Bowl, the film shows they won’t be able to do that against Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.

On recruited talent UGA is the better team, and you don’t get a ton of rematches in college football. But

