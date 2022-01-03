Ronald Jones to undergo MRI on ankle for Week 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones was forced from their Week 17 game with an ankle injury and now will undergo an MRI to see the extent of the damage, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The Buccaneers are hurting offensively, with Chris Godwin done for the season, Antonio Brown released, and Leonard Fournette on I.R. Now Jones has an ankle injury and Ke’Shawn Vaughn is dealing with a ribs injury.

They’ve secured the NFC West title and the No. 3 seed, but a Rams loss to the 49ers and a Bucs win over the Panthers would move them to the No. 2 seed. Head coach Bruce Arians says they will play, but there’s no doubt they won’t push injured players.

Fantasy football implications

Jones seems pretty iffy to play this week, while Vaughn appears to have a much better shot. If he can go, he should have some fantasy upside this week.