Bucs RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn has bruised ribs, per Bruce Arians

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed on Monday that running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn is dealing with bruised ribs, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. The head coach is hopeful that Vaughn will be ready to go for the team’s Week 18 battle against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

This another potential blow to a Buccaneers running back room that has already been ravaged by injuries down the stretch. Starter Leonard Fournette has spent the last two weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and is expected to be back next week for the start of the playoffs. Backup Ronald Jones suffered an ankle injury in their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday and is getting an MRI today.

The second-year back Vaughn has seen an increased role within the offense over the last two weeks. He ran for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers two weeks ago before taking eight carries for 31 against New York on Sunday. If he’s not ready for this weekend, the Bucs will turn to veteran signee Le’Veon Bell or special teamer Kenjon Barner to handle the load.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should obviously keep tabs on both Jones and Vaughn’s statuses throughout the week. If it comes down to it, they may have to look into Bell off the waiver wire.