Dallas Goedert lands on COVID-19 list ahead of Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles placed Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and around nine more players on the COVID-19 list, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It is only Monday, so there is a real chance the majority of these players could be cleared in time to play in Week 18.

There is also a chance that this list continues to grow as we get closer to the game. The good news for the Eagles is that they were able to clinch a playoff berth last week and this week’s game isn’t critical. There are even some who believe a loss helps them out in who they play in the playoffs in the first Wild Card round.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has already hedged by saying that he doesn’t know if he’ll rest any of the starters, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. That most-likely means he is leaning toward resting at least some of them.

Fantasy football implications

We may need to read between the lines this week, as we try to decipher who will get the most offensive work.