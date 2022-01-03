 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Glennon to undergo season-ending surgery ahead of Week 18

We break down the news that Mike Glennon will have wrist surgery. What it means for Week 18.

By Chet Gresham
Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The New York Giants offense in Week 17 was truly atrocious, as quarterback Mike Glennon completed 4-of-11 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions. It is one of the worst games of football I’ve ever seen. Thankfully, Glennon won’t be subjected to another humiliation, as he’ll have surgery on his non-throwing wrist and won’t play in the last game of the season.

The Giants are currently without starter Daniel Jones due to a neck injury and now they’ll have to move on to Jake Fromm, who started against the Eagles a couple weeks ago and was also atrocious. But, apparently everyone wants to play for the Giants according to their head coach, who just turned 40 and is a man.

Fantasy football implications

Fromm will start against Washington to cap off the season. That makes Washington a good D/ST to play in DFS or in your championship game, as they should have at least two turnovers served on a platter.

