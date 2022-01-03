Will Peyton & Eli Manning be back in 2022 with Manningcast on Monday Night Football?

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will provide their Manningcast alternate broadcast for Week 17 Monday Night Football to close out the slate. The Browns-Steelers game marks the final MNF game of the year and also the tenth and final alternate broadcast featuring the quarterback brothers.

The Manningcast has been a success for ESPN, providing better ratings than usual for an alternate broadcast. The numbers aren’t massive, but they’ve found an impressive niche. And if you’ve watched the broadcast, it’s undeniably fun.

The question is if it will be back for the 2022 season. And yes, it will be at this point. The Mannings signed a three-year deal with ESPN, which means we would expect to see the Manningcast running through the 2023 season.

There are a couple potential issues that could pop up. The first is that Amazon is interested in poaching the Mannings for Thursday Night Football. This would likely not happen until after the 2023 season, so that does not impact the next two seasons.

What could impact them is if Manning gets a part of the Broncos ownership. He’s mentioned in connection with the eventual sale of the Broncos as a minority owner. If that happens, one has to wonder if there is a conflict of interest between owning an NFL team and calling games for a broadcast partner. That is still a ways off, but it’s something to keep an eye on.