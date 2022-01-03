Which teams have something to play for in Week 18

Week 18 of the NFL season is always fraught with obstacles for those playing DFS and season-long fantasy football. Well, “Week 18” isn’t really a thing, as it has never happened in the history of mankind and the NFL, but you get the point.

Some teams will be locked into a playoff position and a win or loss will be meaningless to their next step in the playoffs. Some players won’t be 100 percent and could rest because they have nothing to play for. Some younger players might see more playing time to help evaluate where they are in live action. And some players might be going for bonus incentives tied to a statistic like yardage accumulated.

But, there are teams that very much need to win their Week 18 game for a chance to make the playoffs or improve their seeding. We’ll start with those, as teams that must win will play their starters and go all out.

Must win teams and matchups

There are some crazy scenarios around this game, but it mostly comes down to win and in, which is why it was flexed to the Sunday night game. If the Chargers win, they’re in the playoffs. If the Raiders win, they are in the playoffs. They will play all out with their starters.

If the 49ers win, they’re in the playoffs. They can still get in with a loss, but they’d rather not leave it up to the Falcons winning a game. The Rams need a win to secure the NFC West championship and the No. 2 seeding behind the Packers. Both teams will go with their starters this week.

The Colts loss to the Raiders last week hurt, but they still get in the playoffs with a win over the lowly Jaguars. They could still get in with a loss and help, but they will do everything they can to win this week.

Neither of these teams has a good shot at making the playoffs, and if the Steelers lose to the Browns on MNF tonight, they are eliminated from any contention for the playoffs. But, if they win, they will still have a slim chance and will play to win.

The Ravens will have a chance with a win and a lot of help, so will play to win.

The Saints still have a shot at the playoffs with a win and a 49ers loss to the Rams. They will play their starters.

Clinched playoff spot, but chance for No. 1 seed

The Titans win this game and they take the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A Kansas City win on Saturday ups the stakes for them to win, but even if the Chiefs were to lose, the Bengals would then have a shot to overtake the Titans for the No. 1 seed. Tennessee will play to win.

If the Chiefs win this game, they still have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but the Titans would need to lose to a bad Texans team on Sunday. The Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West, but a loss could drop them below the Bengals and Bills in the seeding. They should play to win.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Sun., 1 pm)

This game could be meaningless for the Bengals if the Chiefs win on Saturday, but if they lose, Cincinnati would still have a chance to take the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the Titans were to lose to the Texans.

Clinched playoff spot, but need win for playoff position

The Bills need to win to keep their lead in the AFC East. The Patriots play at the same time, so they won’t know the outcome. The Bills should play all out in a good matchup.

The Patriots still have a shot at the AFC East title and even the No. 1 seed if multiple upsets happen. They’ll play to win.

The Cowboys have a shot to move from their No. 4 seeding to No. 2 if the Buccaneers and Rams lose. The possibility of two home games in the playoffs should give them enough incentive to play to win Saturday night.

The Eagles likely won’t have as much incentive, as a win won’t move them around much in the seeding and they could possibly end up playing a team they’d rather not play in the first round. Resting starters and getting as healthy as possible for whoever they end up playing makes sense, but nothing is written in stone here.

The Cardinals can still win the NFC West if the Rams lose to the 49ers, giving them the No. 2 or No. 3 seed depending on other matchups. They are locked into no worse than the No. 5 seed, but there is plenty of reason to go all out to try to win this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Sun., (4:25 pm)

The Buccaneers can’t go lower than the No. 4 seed, but a win with a Rams loss could move them up to the No. 2 seed if they win. A chance to play at least two home games in the playoffs should be enough incentive to play their starters.

Resting starters

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Sun., 1 pm)

Aaron Rodgers says he is playing, but if that’s true, it would be just for a series or two, as Matt LeFleur isn’t going to risk the likely MVP in a meaningless game right before the playoffs. The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed, home field advantage throughout and a bye week with their win over the Vikings in Week 17. It will be tough to count on any of the regular starters in this matchup.

We talked about this game above for the Cowboys, but to focus on the Eagles for a second, there is a very good chance they rest starters, making them one of only two teams likely to do so this season.