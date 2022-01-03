 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AP college basketball poll has Baylor, Duke, Purdue ahead of pack, no new teams

The same 25 teams in a slightly different order in the AP Poll this week.

By Collin Sherwin
Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey shoots a free throw during the second half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears opened the 2022 Big 12 season with a key 77-72 win at the No. 11 Iowa State Hawkeyes, and it was enough to keep them atop the AP college basketball poll for Week 9 on Monday.

The Bears (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) are in the Top 5 nationally in both adjusted offense and adjusted defense, with Georgetown and Arizona transfer James Akinjo a terrific addition to last season’s national champions.

No. 3 Purdue won their only matchup last week over Nicholls State 104-90 at Mackey Arena, but they’ll get a tougher test this evening with No. 23 Wisconsin coming to town. The Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) have only fallen to Rutgers so far, and are listed as 13-point favorites in tonight’s matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No team moved in or out of the poll this week, but the biggest change was from No. 24 Seton Hall, who fell from No. 15 following back-to-back losses to Providence and Villanova to open Big East play. The Pirates head to Butler tomorrow night with a 9-3 record, but 0-2 in conference.

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll for Week 9 on January 3rd.

AP College Basketball Poll Week 9

Ranking Team Last poll Conference Votes
1 Baylor (13-0) 1 Big 12 1,525 (61)
2 Duke (11-1) 2 Atlantic Coast 1,447
3 Purdue (12-1) 3 Big Ten 1,376
4 Gonzaga (11-2) 4 West Coast 1,314
5 UCLA (8-1) 5 Pacific 12 1,287
6 Kansas (11-1) 6 Big 12 1,237
7 USC (12-0) 7 Pacific 12 1,015
8 Arizona (11-1) 9 Pacific 12 1,013
9 Auburn (12-1) 11 Southeastern 976
10 Michigan State (12-2) 10 Big Ten 934
11 Iowa State (12-1) 8 Big 12 896
12 Houston (12-2) 12 American Athletic 849
13 Ohio State (9-2) 13 Big Ten 819
14 Texas (11-2) 17 Big 12 640
15 Alabama (10-3) 19 Southeastern 589
16 Providence (13-1) 21 Big East 560
16 Kentucky (11-2) 18 Southeastern 560
18 Tennessee (9-3) 14 Southeastern 519
19 Villanova (9-4) 22 Big East 437
20 Colorado State (10-0) 20 Mountain West 386
21 LSU (12-1) 16 Southeastern 371
22 Xavier (11-2) 23 Big East 270
23 Wisconsin (10-2) 24 Big Ten 221
24 Seton Hall (9-3) 15 Big East 174
25 Texas Tech (10-2) 25 Big 12 142

