AP college basketball poll has Baylor, Duke, Purdue ahead of pack, no new teams

The No. 1 Baylor Bears opened the 2022 Big 12 season with a key 77-72 win at the No. 11 Iowa State Hawkeyes, and it was enough to keep them atop the AP college basketball poll for Week 9 on Monday.

The Bears (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) are in the Top 5 nationally in both adjusted offense and adjusted defense, with Georgetown and Arizona transfer James Akinjo a terrific addition to last season’s national champions.

No. 3 Purdue won their only matchup last week over Nicholls State 104-90 at Mackey Arena, but they’ll get a tougher test this evening with No. 23 Wisconsin coming to town. The Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) have only fallen to Rutgers so far, and are listed as 13-point favorites in tonight’s matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No team moved in or out of the poll this week, but the biggest change was from No. 24 Seton Hall, who fell from No. 15 following back-to-back losses to Providence and Villanova to open Big East play. The Pirates head to Butler tomorrow night with a 9-3 record, but 0-2 in conference.

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll for Week 9 on January 3rd.