Opening odds for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour resumes this week after the winter break, and what better place to kick off the new year than Hawaii? The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii from the Plantation Course and is set to exclusively feature golfers who won a tournament in 2021 (or, in the case of Xander Schauffele, won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics).

Jon Rahm (+600) enters as the favorite to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions over on DraftKings Sportsbook, closely followed by Justin Thomas (+850) and Collin Morikawa (+1000). Harris English won the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions with a birdie on the first extra hole in the Playoff round over Joaquín Niemann and sits at +3500 to win. Niemann won’t participate in this year’s Sentry tournament after failing to register a win in either of his PGA Tour appearances in 2021, though he was the runner-up in both.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on Thursday.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +600 +130 -200 Justin Thomas +850 +160 -165 Collin Morikawa +1000 +190 -135 Bryson DeChambeau +1200 +230 -120 Xander Schauffele +1200 +230 -120 Viktor Hovland +1200 +230 -120 Patrick Cantlay +1400 +275 -110 Sam Burns +1800 +300 +125 Daniel Berger +2000 +300 +125 Cameron Smith +2200 +330 +130 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 +330 +130 Jordan Spieth +2200 +330 +130 Sungjae Im +2200 +330 +130 Tony Finau +2800 +400 +170 Patrick Reed +2800 +400 +150 Marc Leishman +3000 +400 +170 Abraham Ancer +3000 +400 +170 Brooks Koepka +3000 +400 +170 Jason Kokrak +3500 +500 +200 Harris English +3500 +500 +200 Talor Gooch +3500 +500 +200 Kevin Na +6000 +700 +265 Seamus Power +7000 +800 +275 Billy Horschel +7000 +800 +275 Si Woo Kim +8000 +1000 +350 Max Homa +8000 +1000 +350 Cameron Champ +8000 +1000 +350 Joel Dahmen +10000 +1200 +400 Garrick Higgo +11000 +1400 +450 Branden Grace +13000 +1400 +450 Lucas Herbert +13000 +1400 +450 Cameron Davis +13000 +1400 +450 Kevin Kisner +13000 +1400 +450 Erik Van Rooyen +14000 +1400 +500 Matt Jones +14000 +1800 +500 K.H. Lee +15000 +2000 +550 Phil Mickelson +15000 +1400 +550 Lucas Glover +15000 +2000 +550 Stewart Cink +20000 +2200 +600

