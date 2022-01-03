 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The field is set for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas waves his ball on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

The PGA Tour resumes this week after the winter break, and what better place to kick off the new year than Hawaii? The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii from the Plantation Course and is set to exclusively feature golfers who won a tournament in 2021 (or, in the case of Xander Schauffele, won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics).

Jon Rahm (+600) enters as the favorite to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions over on DraftKings Sportsbook, closely followed by Justin Thomas (+850) and Collin Morikawa (+1000). Harris English won the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions with a birdie on the first extra hole in the Playoff round over Joaquín Niemann and sits at +3500 to win. Niemann won’t participate in this year’s Sentry tournament after failing to register a win in either of his PGA Tour appearances in 2021, though he was the runner-up in both.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on Thursday.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +600 +130 -200
Justin Thomas +850 +160 -165
Collin Morikawa +1000 +190 -135
Bryson DeChambeau +1200 +230 -120
Xander Schauffele +1200 +230 -120
Viktor Hovland +1200 +230 -120
Patrick Cantlay +1400 +275 -110
Sam Burns +1800 +300 +125
Daniel Berger +2000 +300 +125
Cameron Smith +2200 +330 +130
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 +330 +130
Jordan Spieth +2200 +330 +130
Sungjae Im +2200 +330 +130
Tony Finau +2800 +400 +170
Patrick Reed +2800 +400 +150
Marc Leishman +3000 +400 +170
Abraham Ancer +3000 +400 +170
Brooks Koepka +3000 +400 +170
Jason Kokrak +3500 +500 +200
Harris English +3500 +500 +200
Talor Gooch +3500 +500 +200
Kevin Na +6000 +700 +265
Seamus Power +7000 +800 +275
Billy Horschel +7000 +800 +275
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1000 +350
Max Homa +8000 +1000 +350
Cameron Champ +8000 +1000 +350
Joel Dahmen +10000 +1200 +400
Garrick Higgo +11000 +1400 +450
Branden Grace +13000 +1400 +450
Lucas Herbert +13000 +1400 +450
Cameron Davis +13000 +1400 +450
Kevin Kisner +13000 +1400 +450
Erik Van Rooyen +14000 +1400 +500
Matt Jones +14000 +1800 +500
K.H. Lee +15000 +2000 +550
Phil Mickelson +15000 +1400 +550
Lucas Glover +15000 +2000 +550
Stewart Cink +20000 +2200 +600

