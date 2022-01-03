Opening odds for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour resumes this week after the winter break, and what better place to kick off the new year than Hawaii? The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii from the Plantation Course and is set to exclusively feature golfers who won a tournament in 2021 (or, in the case of Xander Schauffele, won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics).
Jon Rahm (+600) enters as the favorite to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions over on DraftKings Sportsbook, closely followed by Justin Thomas (+850) and Collin Morikawa (+1000). Harris English won the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions with a birdie on the first extra hole in the Playoff round over Joaquín Niemann and sits at +3500 to win. Niemann won’t participate in this year’s Sentry tournament after failing to register a win in either of his PGA Tour appearances in 2021, though he was the runner-up in both.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on Thursday.
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+600
|+130
|-200
|Justin Thomas
|+850
|+160
|-165
|Collin Morikawa
|+1000
|+190
|-135
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1200
|+230
|-120
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|+230
|-120
|Viktor Hovland
|+1200
|+230
|-120
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|+275
|-110
|Sam Burns
|+1800
|+300
|+125
|Daniel Berger
|+2000
|+300
|+125
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|+330
|+130
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|+330
|+130
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|+330
|+130
|Sungjae Im
|+2200
|+330
|+130
|Tony Finau
|+2800
|+400
|+170
|Patrick Reed
|+2800
|+400
|+150
|Marc Leishman
|+3000
|+400
|+170
|Abraham Ancer
|+3000
|+400
|+170
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|+400
|+170
|Jason Kokrak
|+3500
|+500
|+200
|Harris English
|+3500
|+500
|+200
|Talor Gooch
|+3500
|+500
|+200
|Kevin Na
|+6000
|+700
|+265
|Seamus Power
|+7000
|+800
|+275
|Billy Horschel
|+7000
|+800
|+275
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1000
|+350
|Max Homa
|+8000
|+1000
|+350
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|+1000
|+350
|Joel Dahmen
|+10000
|+1200
|+400
|Garrick Higgo
|+11000
|+1400
|+450
|Branden Grace
|+13000
|+1400
|+450
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|+1400
|+450
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|+1400
|+450
|Kevin Kisner
|+13000
|+1400
|+450
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+14000
|+1400
|+500
|Matt Jones
|+14000
|+1800
|+500
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2000
|+550
|Phil Mickelson
|+15000
|+1400
|+550
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2000
|+550
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+2200
|+600
