Full field for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 39 player field for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is one of the more elite fields in golf. Players must have won a PGA Tour event in 2021 to qualify, and even those that aren’t full-field will still qualify you for a trip to Hawai’i this weekend.

As an example that’s how Seamus Power is here for winning the Barbasol Championship in in Kentucky, despite most of the PGA Tour’s stars being at The Open Championship in England that same weekend. 40 players were eligible to compete in this event, and 39 accepted. Rory McIlory is the only one that chose not to make the trip to Kapalua.

Xander Schauffele is here as well following his gold medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Schauffele hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2019, but was added to the field based on his win despite the Olympics being a year behind schedule due to COVID-19.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Abraham Ancer

Billy Horschel

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

Daniel Berger

Erik Van Rooyen

Garrick Higgo

Harris English

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Kokrak

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson

Sam Burns

Seamus Power

Si Woo Kim

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Talor Gooch

Tony Finau

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele