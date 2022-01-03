Full field for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 39 player field for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is one of the more elite fields in golf. Players must have won a PGA Tour event in 2021 to qualify, and even those that aren’t full-field will still qualify you for a trip to Hawai’i this weekend.
As an example that’s how Seamus Power is here for winning the Barbasol Championship in in Kentucky, despite most of the PGA Tour’s stars being at The Open Championship in England that same weekend. 40 players were eligible to compete in this event, and 39 accepted. Rory McIlory is the only one that chose not to make the trip to Kapalua.
Xander Schauffele is here as well following his gold medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Schauffele hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2019, but was added to the field based on his win despite the Olympics being a year behind schedule due to COVID-19.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
Abraham Ancer
Billy Horschel
Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa
Daniel Berger
Erik Van Rooyen
Garrick Higgo
Harris English
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Kokrak
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Phil Mickelson
Sam Burns
Seamus Power
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Sungjae Im
Talor Gooch
Tony Finau
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele