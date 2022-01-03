Report: Warriors optimistic Klay Thompson can return this Sunday vs. Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors are optimistic that SG Klay Thompson can return to the lineup this Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Thompson has been working his way back from multiple season-ending injuries and hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Playoffs. His long-awaited return appears to be happening this week. Get ready people, the Splash Bros. are back!

The Warriors have been fine this season without Thompson, who may be on a bit of a minutes restriction upon return. Golden State is 28-7 entering Monday and 0.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for first place in the Western Conference. So getting Thompson back in the lineup — one of the greatest 3-point shooters ever — is going to be a huge boost. It could mean the Dubs just start running people out of arenas again like The Lineup of Death.

The Warriors have the second-best odds to win the championship this season on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dubs are +550 behind the Nets at +245. The Warriors have a very strong case for being the favorites up to this point, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding PG Kyrie Irving at home. If Klay comes back and is himself, the playoffs may be obsolete.