Caleb Williams enters transfer portal, staying at Oklahoma “will definitely be an option”

Update: Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and head coach Brent Venables have released a joint statement.

Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams announced via Twitter on Monday that his his entering his name into the transfer portal. The freshman sensation did state that staying in Norman, OK, is an option for him moving forward.

The OU QB becomes the latest high profile QB to enter the transfer portal as the easing back of transfer eligibility rules has altered the landscape of the entire sport.

A five-star prospect out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C., Williams entered his true freshman season this past fall solidly behind incumbent starter and preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler. But after Rattler underwhelmed through the first month of the season, the newcomer snatched the QB1 position midway through the Red River Rivalry game and never looked back.

He ended up throwing for 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions through the air and also ran for 442 yards and six rushing touchdowns on the ground. That earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors as the Sooners ended up with an 11-win season.

With Rattler clearing out of the program himself for South Carolina, it was assumed that Williams would be the undisputed guy of the future for the Sooners. But the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley to USC may have altered plans for the young QB. Clemson, Georgia, and Michigan are among the powerhouse programs that offered him out of high school that could use an elite quarterback.

And he could always simply follow his former head coach to Los Angeles if staying at OU is off the table. Wherever Williams potentially lands will echo throughout the entire college football world.