McCarthy: Cowboys will play their starters in Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys have the NFC East title clinched, but still have some room to move up in the playoff seeding if they beat the Eagles in Week 18 and get some help. That room to move up appears to have given head coach Mike McCarthy enough reason to play his starters and go for the win on Saturday night.

Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys are going to play their starters Saturday night at Philadelphia: “We’re going to line up to do what we need to do to win the game. … I think playing up there in the weather in Philadelphia will serve us well.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 3, 2022

This is good news for those in a Week 18 fantasy championship who also have Dallas fantasy players on their team, as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Tony Pollard and even Cedrick Wilson all should have varying fantasy value in this matchup.

The Eagles don’t have as much to play for and very well could rest their starters in this one. That could lower the overall need for the Cowboys to put up a lot of offensive stats, but should also make it easier for them to put those points up early on.