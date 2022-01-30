CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Sunday, January 30

The first set of matches have been played in this CONCACAF World Cup qualifying winter window, as all teams will be back in action again on Sunday for match number two of three this time around. Mexico, USA, Canada, and Costa Rica all won their respective matches on Thursday night, as Mexico widened the gap between themselves and Panama. Costa Rica now sits just two points behind Panama, just one good result away from jumping into the top four.

Now Mexico will gear up to take on the Costa Ricans on Sunday on their home soil, while the United States will head to the north to take on Canada. Panama plays host to Jamaica, and the day rounds out with Honduras hosting El Salvador.

A USA win would push the Americans to the top of the standings, but a draw or loss to Canada combined with a Mexico win would see the USMNT fall to third place with just four matches left to play in qualifying play. The top three teams will earn an automatic berth into the World Cup final in Qatar, while the fourth-place team will head to an intercontinental playoff in hopes of qualifying for a spot that way.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Sunday, January 30

Canada vs. USA

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Canada +185, Draw +180, USA +170

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Mexico -310, Draw +380, Costa Rica +800

Panama vs. Jamaica

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Panama +100, Draw +230, Jamaica +270

Honduras vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Honduras +100, Draw +225, El Salvador +275