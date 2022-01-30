How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Sunday, Jan 30

The CONCACAF World Cup qualifying winter window is in full swing as we head toward the home stretch, as all eight teams have just five matches left to play before qualification is done and dusted. USA, Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica all logged wins in their matches on Thursday, and will now turn their focus to their next contests on Sunday, January 30th.
All of Sunday’s action will be streamed live on both fuboTV and Paramount+ in the United States, so you won’t have to miss a minute of any game. Three of the matches will be shown on Universo, while Telemundo will carry the Canada vs. USA game and Univison and TUDN will broadcast Mexico vs. Costa Rica.
This is the second of three matches in the winter window, going down as Matchday 10 in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualification. The top three teams get an automatic berth into the tournament in Qatar later this year, while the fourth-place team will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Sunday, January 30
Canada vs. USA
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo, Universo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Canada +185, Draw +180, USA +170
Mexico vs. Costa Rica
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Univision, TUDN
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Mexico -310, Draw +380, Costa Rica +800
Panama vs. Jamaica
Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Panama +100, Draw +230, Jamaica +270
Honduras vs. El Salvador
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Honduras +100, Draw +225, El Salvador +275