Report: C.J. Uzomah suffered MCL sprain in Championship round game vs. Chiefs

Update: Uzomah is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He’ll be out for the current game and he’ll have an MRI to see the extent of the damage.

C.J. Uzomah was in tears while being carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Trr82xalvJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2022

Uzomah doesn’t see a huge workload, but he is a true offensive threat and can put up big numbers when needed. His loss will limit the number of game-changing Bengals receivers the Chiefs will need to account for.