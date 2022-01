Update: Higbee is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to return. He had two receptions on three targets for 18 yards when he left the game.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was helped off the field in the first quarter and appeared to have trouble putting any weight on his leg. Kendall Blanton will take over for Higbee while he is out.

Higbee is a player who is used well on third downs by Matthew Stafford and if he can’t return, it would be a big blow.