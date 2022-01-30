How to watch 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game via live online stream

The San Francisco 49ers have been upset kings this postseason and they’ll look to continue that trend in the NFC Championship on Sunday night when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

FOX will stream the game on FOX Live and the FOX Sports App, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

The 49ers have had to go into two hostile environments so far this postseason and have come out with wins both times when they weren’t expected to. The Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys was impressive, but the Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers was a masterclass in defense. The team held Aaron Rodgers to just 10 points and won somehow even without an offensive touchdown. They hold a 2-0 record on the Rams this season heading into this game too, so they could be primed for another upset.

LA cruised over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round and had to weather a perfect storm of mistakes in a near-catastrophic blown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams offense has gotten hot recently, with QB Matthew Stafford throwing four TDs and no picks in the last two weeks. He’ll need to play a clean game Sunday night, because in the previous two meetings he’s tossed two picks in each contest.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rams-170, 49ers +150

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.