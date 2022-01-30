How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game via live online stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC title game for the fourth straight season but they’ll welcome in a new guest to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals stroll into the penultimate game of the league year for the first time since the 1988-89 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on CBS.

CBS will stream the game on the CBS Live TV site and the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

The Chiefs are no strangers to this stage, having made the past two Super Bowls and have played In the AFC title game each year since the 2018/19 season. They’ve been on a tear over the last stretch of the season, winning 11 of their last 12 games. Though their lone loss came to this Bengals team.

Cincy has been living on the edge since entering the playoffs, with last-second wins in both the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. This will be by far the team’s toughest test despite already taking down the top-seeded Tennessee Titans last week. QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Maar Chase will need to play as well as they did in the first meeting, connecting 11 times for 266 yards and three scores, to have a chance.

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Moneyline odds: Bengals +245, Chiefs -310

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.