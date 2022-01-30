Best value lineup strategy for 49ers vs. Rams in the NFC Championship of the 2022 NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will meet for the third time this season during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Maybe you haven’t heard, but the Niners have won each of the past six games in this series. They physically dominated L.A. back in Week 10 and then staged a 17-point comeback in the regular-season finale.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this NFC Championship showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

49ers vs. Rams: Best showdown values

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, $6,200

Aiyuk’s price took a big but understandable drop after last week’s goose egg against the Packers; he’s down $600 from the Divisional round. He set a season high with 107 yards on six receptions against the Rams back in Week 18 and should find more room for success this week as cornerback Jalen Ramsey will probably be on the lookout for Deebo Samuel and maybe even George Kittle whenever possible. An injured Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly a drawback for Aiyuk’s Showdown appeal, but in a pretty good matchup and at his lowest price since Week 9, he’s the definition of a value play this week.

Tyler Higbee, TE, $5,200

You will need Higbee to score in order for him to be of value this week. But he’s got a of history of doing just that against San Francisco. He notched a TD against the 49ers in Week 10 and then scored twice more in their rematch just a few weeks ago. He has accounted for half of the touchdows San Francisco has given up to tight ends all season long. You know Higbee is going to record 3-5 receptions and somewhere around 50 yards receiving, which is ... fine. It won’t be good enough, even at this price, if he can’t find the end zone. But given his track record, Higbee is a viable Showdown option if you don’t feel like spending for Kittle ($7,400).

Cam Akers, RB, $7,000

A starting running back with a 20-carry floor in a quality offense for just $7,000? Yes, please! However, there are a couple of reasons why Akers is so affordable this week. He didn’t exactly cover himself in glory against the Buccaneers, gaining 68 total yards on 27 touches. Secondly, he lost two crucial fumbles — one right at the goal line before halftime and a second while the Rams were trying to cinch their victory. That second fumble enabled the Bucs to get the game into overtime, where Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp (and some questionable Tampa Bay defense) bailed out L.A. What we don’t know is if Akers’ sudden case of fumblitis will cut into his workload. Sony Michel ($4,800) was barely on the field in Tampa and touched the ball only three times. Will that change this week? We have no way of knowing. The Rams didn’t penalize Akers for his first fumble, but maybe the second one will force them to re-evaluate. Regardless, it’s unlikely that he will be put entirely into the doghouse. Even if Akers sees a few less carries, he’s still a fantastic value at this price.