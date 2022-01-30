NFL DFS picks, 49ers-Rams DraftKings Showdown strategy for NFC Championship

To wrap-up championship weekend, we have the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers playing the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams in NFC Championship game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will choose to put Deebo Samuel or Matthew Stafford in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

49ers vs. Rams DraftKings Showdown strategy

Injuries to monitor

49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell was listed as questionable on Wednesday with a knee injury. Mitchell did not participate in practice, but he should be available to play on Sunday against the Rams.

Captain’s chair picks

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

After having one reception against the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle re-emerged in the offense last week against the Green Bay Packers. The star tight end had four receptions (six targets) for 63 yards and 10.3 fantasy points. It was his first double-digit performance since Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he scored 15.3 fantasy points.

Kittle did not have a lot of success in the regular-season finale against the Rams. But in their first meeting in Week 10, the veteran tight end had five receptions (seven targets) for 50 yards and a touchdown (16 fantasy points).

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Rams

The Rams’ star wide receiver did not score a touchdown last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but still found a way to make plays. Beckham Jr. produced six receptions (eight targets) for 69 yards and 12.9 fantasy points.

The veteran wideout has scored 10 or more fantasy points in four out of his last five games. He has not done much against the Niners this season, but should have a chance to change that on Sunday evening.

Value Plays

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams — $5,200

Higbee played an integral role last week in the Rams’ passing game and helped the offense move the ball. The veteran tight end recorded four receptions (seven targets) for 51 yards and 9.1 fantasy points.

It was the second time in the last three weeks that Higbee had 50-plus receiving yards. The veteran tight end will look to duplicate what he did against Los Angeles in Week 18. He had six receptions (eight targets) for 55 yards and two touchdowns (23.5 fantasy points).

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers — $6,200

It is surprising to see Aiyuk valued at $6,200 in salary after he did not have a single catch in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, the second-year receiver had a productive game during Super Wild Card Weekend (five receptions for 66 yards and 11.6 fantasy points).

The Niners will hope Aiyuk can bring that performance with him for Sunday’s title game against the Rams. When these two teams last played each other in Week 18, the young wideout posted six receptions (seven targets) for a season-high 107 yards and 19.7 fantasy points.