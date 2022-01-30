Sleeper captain picks for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship DFS showdown slate

Coming off the Divisional Round, we have two stellar playoff matchups set for the Championship Rounds. With two matchups on Sunday, there are a ton of DFS showdown contests for many people to get involved in.

If you are familiar with showdown contests, you have a captain spot, which is worth 1.5x points and multiple FLEX spots. If you pick the right captain, along with reasonably priced FLEX players, then you may find yourself winning some cash. Many fantasy football players put a quarterback in the captain spot, since they can bring in a lot of points. However, we are going to explore some other players who could fill that void.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals ($11,700)

This is an extremely tough choice because Burrow and Chase are the clear options, but Higgins is a quiet name that could be worth giving a shot. Last time these two teams played, Ja’Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns while Higgins had just three receptions for 62 yards. This could be a game where we see the Chiefs go all out to stop Chase and Higgins blows up.

The Kansas City Chiefs passing defense has been bad all season. They allow 251.9 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. With how electric the Bengals' passing offense has been, this should be an extremely high-scoring game.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs ($13,200)

This was an easy choice for me and it surprises me that Kelce is as cheap as he is. Once again, Kelce was one of the top fantasy tight ends this season. He scored 20+ DFS points in both playoff games and I think another one is coming. I think this could be a week where we see Mahomes target him 10+ times.

The Cincinnati Bengals passing defense has been relatively bad during the season. They allow 248.3 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. A big area of concern for them is their struggles against tight ends. They are one of the worst teams in the NFL against tight ends, so this game has a big game from Travis Kelce written all over it.