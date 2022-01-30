Sleeper captain picks for 49ers vs. Rams in the NFC Championship DFS showdown slate

Coming off the Divisional Round, we have two stellar playoff matchups set for the Championship Rounds. With two matchups on Sunday, there are a ton of DFS showdown contests for many people to get involved in.

If you are familiar with showdown contests, you have a captain spot, which is worth 1.5x points and multiple FLEX spots. If you pick the right captain, along with reasonably priced FLEX players, then you may find yourself winning some cash. Many fantasy football players put a quarterback in the captain spot, since they can bring in a lot of points. However, we are going to explore some other players who could fill that void.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers ($8,200)

All season long, Elijah Mitchell has played phenomenally. They dealt with a number of injuries at the running back position early on and the guy who nobody expected to have much success this season. This postseason, he has 44 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown.

The Los Angeles Rams defense allows 98.2 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. In both games against the Rams this season, Mitchell had 70+ yards but no touchdowns. I think he gets in the end zone this week, especially with all the struggles Jimmy Garropolo has had. They will want to keep the ball out of his hands as much as they can.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams ($10,500)

In their last matchup against the Bucs, Cam Akers had an extremely tough game, where he had two costly fumbles. While many think Akers role will be smaller, I think he will have a major bounce back game in this one. The Rams need to boost his confidence because he means a lot to this offense.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 100.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. In their last matchup against the Packers, they showed how great their defense was. Holding the Packers to 10 points in their own stadium in the freezing cold. I expect Akers to get the ball on the ground in the air. He will score a touchdown this week.