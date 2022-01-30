CJ Uzomah start or sit: What to do with Bengals TE in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Tight end CJ Uzomah has played like one of the best tight ends in the playoffs. His play has been a major part for the Bengals recent success.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah ($3,400)

In the postseason, Uzomah has 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Based off his recent numbers, it’s a bit surprising to see his cost so low, but during the regular season. He hadn't put big numbers up consistently like he has during this playoff.

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled against the pass during the regular season. In the postseason, they’re allowing 272 passing yards and three passing touchdowns per game. The Chiefs rank 16th in the NFL, allowing just 12.5 points per game by DraftKings DFS scoring. I see Uzomah having success again this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Uzomah is a great option to play this week, especially for as cheap as he is.