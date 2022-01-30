Patrick Mahomes start or sit: What to do with Chiefs QB in AFC Championship

After one of the most exciting finishes in recent NFL playoff history, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium to host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($7,400)

At only 26 years of age, Patrick Mahomes has the most conference championship game experience of any of the four starting quarterbacks still playing this season. This weekend will mark Mahomes’ fourth consecutive year in the round and, based on past trips, the Chiefs can expect a stellar performance. Mahomes has thrown three touchdowns in each of his previous appearances, including Kansas City’s loss to the New England Patriots at the end of the 2018 season.

The Bengals have defended quarterbacks well this season, allowing the ninth fewest fantasy points per game including playoffs. They have particularly well of late, holding Ryan Tannehill to just one touchdown while intercepting him three times last week. However, the last time Cincinnati faced Mahomes, the defense yielded 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. In an AFC Championship Game, Mahomes should do even more.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the cost, Mahomes’ track record makes him a good, safe play.