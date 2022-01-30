Tyler Boyd start or sit: What to do with Bengals WR in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is the veteran of the Bengals three headed moster at receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ($4,200)

In the postseason, Boyd has six receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. While he has a touchdown, he really hasn’t done much and I think it'll be like that this week as well. Last time the Bengals played the Chiefs, Boyd had four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled against the pass during the regular season. In the postseason, they’re allowing 272 passing yards and three passing touchdowns per game. The big question will be how they defend Ja’Marr Chase and whether or not that will open up the game for Boyd.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I expect a quiet game from Boyd, so I would recommend staying away from him.