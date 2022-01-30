 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tee Higgins start or sit: What to do with Bengals WR in AFC Championship

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Tee Higgins ahead of the Bengals matchup up against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

By BenHall1
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) defends during the second half during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is another Bengals receiver who had a big season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins ($4,200)

In the postseason, Higgins has eight receptions for 106 yards. However, the majority of that is from their last game against the Titans where he had seven receptions for 96 yards. The last time the Bengals played the Chiefs, he had three receptions for 62 yards. I expect similar numbers this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled against the pass during the regular season. In the postseason, they’re allowing 272 passing yards and three passing touchdowns per game. The big question will be how they defend Ja’Marr Chase and whether or not that will open up the game for Higgins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I don't expect too big of numbers from Higgins this week, so I would recommend keeping him out of your lineup.

