Joe Mixon start or sit: What to do with Bengals RB in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Running back Joe Mixon had the best season of his career and that was a big reason for the Bengals success this season on offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon ($6,800)

In the postseason, Mixon has 31 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown. He also has 10 receptions for 79 yards. While his usage has definitely been limited, it has made sense with how much success Joe Burrow and the passing offense was having.

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled against the run during the regular season. In the postseason, they allow an average of 82.5 rushing yards per game and they’ve allowed just one rushing touchdown. This looks like another game where Mixon will be relatively quiet.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s the most expensive running back by far and I would honestly stay away from starting him.