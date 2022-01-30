Joe Burrow start or sit: What to do with Bengals QB in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been stellar down the stretch of the regular season and that continued into the playoffs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow ($6,600)

In the postseason, Burrow is 52-71 with 592 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. While the passing yards have been extremely high, his fantasy points haven’t been as high because he hasn’t thrown too many touchdown passes. I expect that to change this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled against the pass during the regular season. In the postseason, they’re allowing 272 passing yards and three passing touchdowns per game. I’m extremely confident that Joe Burrow will have his best game of the playoffs fantasy wise.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although I think he’ll have a decent game, I still think there are better options to play.