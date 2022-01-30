Tyreek Hill start or sit: What to do with Chiefs WR in AFC Championship

Fresh off one of the most exciting games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium to host the up-and-coming Cincinnati Bengals. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill ($7,000)

Since the start of the postseason, Tyreek Hill has amassed 16 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, most of that production came during last week’s shootout against the Buffalo Bills, but Hill remains one of the most bankable wide receivers in fantasy. With the entire season on the line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes increasingly focuses on his superstar weapons, giving Hill additional bites at the apple.

And of the defenses Hill could potentially face the rest of the way, none seem more generous than the Bengals. The unit ranks middle of the NFL in fantasy points allowed on a per-game basis. Hill, who can score a touchdown from anywhere on the field, appears primed for another big performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even at this price, Tyreek Hill rates as a near-automatic play this week.