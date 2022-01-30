 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyreek Hill start or sit: What to do with Chiefs WR in AFC Championship

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Tyreek Hill ahead of the Chiefs matchup up against the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fresh off one of the most exciting games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium to host the up-and-coming Cincinnati Bengals. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill ($7,000)

Since the start of the postseason, Tyreek Hill has amassed 16 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, most of that production came during last week’s shootout against the Buffalo Bills, but Hill remains one of the most bankable wide receivers in fantasy. With the entire season on the line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes increasingly focuses on his superstar weapons, giving Hill additional bites at the apple.

And of the defenses Hill could potentially face the rest of the way, none seem more generous than the Bengals. The unit ranks middle of the NFL in fantasy points allowed on a per-game basis. Hill, who can score a touchdown from anywhere on the field, appears primed for another big performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even at this price, Tyreek Hill rates as a near-automatic play this week.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship

View all 60 stories

More From DraftKings Nation