Mecole Hardman start or sit: What to do with Chiefs WR in AFC Championship

For the fourth time since 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs will appear in the AFC Championship Game, this time hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The contest kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ($4,000)

While Mecole Hardman never developed into the high-end No. 2 wideout the Chiefs envisioned when they selected him in the second round, he will occasionally produce huge games when the team needs him. One such game came last weekend when Hardman turned a jet sweet designed to gain between 5-10 yards into a 26-yard touchdown. That score extended Kansas City’s lead and ended up becoming mightily important when the game turned into a shootout.

Still, Hardman remains just as capable of producing quiet afternoons such as his four-catch, 43-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the wild-card round. Fantasy managers should treat Hardman as a lottery ticket rather than rely on him to anchor their rosters.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mecole Hardman.