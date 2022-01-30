Byron Pringle start or sit: What to do with Chiefs WR in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs have needed every man on the roster to contribute in a big way to earn their AFC Championship Game appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

One of the guys who have come up the biggest is WR Byron Pringle. He scored just five touchdowns through the entire regular season, but has hit paydirt three times already in KC’s two playoff games.

So should his increased production in recent weeks earn him a spot in your DFS roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle ($4,300)

Pringle’s DFS salary is on the lower end when it comes to guys playing in Championship Weekend, It’s not because he’s bad, but just because of the sheer star power surrounding him on his own team and the three other teams still in the hunt.

The third-year wideout from Kansas State has less than 600 yards receiving on the season, with a single game high of 75 yards. What he lacks in yards he makes up for in big moments. It seems like every time he touches the ball it’s for a big third down conversion or a touchdown.

In his game against the Bengals earlier this season, a 31-34 loss for KC, he had an underwhelming game catching just three balls for 35 yards and no scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The lower-end DFS salary is enticing, he’s a nice value player to round out your roster. But he’s not going to rack up points like many of the other guys suiting up this weekend.