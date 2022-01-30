Demarcus Robinson start or sit: What to do with Chiefs WR in AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has had a productive but unremarkable postseason run so far but could there be a breakout game on the horizon in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Despite playing in one of the craziest games in NFL history last week, Robinson was barely even a blip on the radar, with most of his postseason production coming in the Wild Card round. But was one solid game followed by a bad one enough for DFS managers to throw him into their lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ($3,800)

Robinson saw just one target in KC’s win over the Buffalo Bills and he wasn’t able to haul it in. During the Wild Card round he fared better, grabbing four passes for 76 yards, a new season-high for him. Still, he ended the season on a down stretch, scoring just one touchdown in the final 11 weeks of the year.

He’s only eclipsed the 50 yard receiving mark once this season, in the Wild Card round and he’s also seen his snap count go lower and lower as the season has gone on. Though he did have a solid game against the Bengals in Week 17, catching both of his targets for 33 yards and he found the end zone as well for the only time in the back half of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He hit paydirt last time he took on Cincy, but hasn’t done much else in the second half of the season. Even though his DFS salary is low, there are better options out there this weekend.