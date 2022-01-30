Travis Kelce start or sit: What to do with Chiefs TE in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line this Sunday night.

Both teams are loaded with weapons on offense, but Travis Kelce might be the most dominant man on the field not named Patrick Mahomes. He caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime last week to get his team to this point. So should DFS managers brave the high salary to get him on their roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ($6,500)

Kelce is a pure wrecking ball of a tight end. Arguably the best at the position in the NFL. He’s hauled in 92 catches for 1125 yards this season, which ranks second on the roster. He’s also hit paydirt nine times, which is tied for the team lead with Tyreek Hill.

He’s finished the season extremely strong too, scoring six touchdowns in the last five weeks, scoring at least one TD every time he’s hit the field in that span. He’s taken his game to a new level in the playoffs, racking up an average of 102 yards each game this postseason and scoring a TD in each contest. His Week 17 game against the Bengals was a bit underwhelming by his standards though, catching just five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Still, playoff Kelce is a different kind of player.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This might be one of the most obvious choices of the weekend for fantasy managers. Kelce is a clear start no matter the opponent.