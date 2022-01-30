Jerrick McKinnon start or sit: What to do with Chiefs RB in AFC Championship

Fresh off one of the most exciting games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium to host the up-and-coming Cincinnati Bengals. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerrick McKinnon ($5,100)

While 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire entered the season as the presumptive lead back in Kansas City, that role has changed hands several times over the ensuing months. At the moment, journeyman Jerick McKinnon seems to have the largest slice of the pie, as his combined 35 carries and targets over the Chiefs’ two playoff games suggests. With that workload, McKinnon has amassed 85 yards on the ground and another 135 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

It bodes well for McKinnon that the Chiefs have leaned on him heavily as both a runner and pass catcher. The Bengals, who will play in their first AFC Championship Game since the early 1980s, seem to have the highest variance of any team still alive, and Kansas City could just as easily find itself grinding down the clock as it could a shootout. McKinnon should have fantasy value in either scenario.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jerick McKinnon carries a lower price tag than Clyde Edwards-Helaire and has the higher floor (and perhaps a higher ceiling). If you want a Chiefs running back this weekend, McKinnon makes the most sense.