Announcers and viewing options for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game

We have made it to the third round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The winner between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will head to the Super Bowl next month in Los Angeles. For the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 30th, kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the broadcast booth calling the game.

Bengals vs. Chiefs announcers

You may recognize Jim Nantz’s iconic voice as he has been the main voice of the Masters coverage for CBS since 1989. He has also been the lead announcer for CBS’ NFL broadcasts since 2004.

Nantz is joined by his newest partner in crime, Tony Romo. He is most known for his career playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but Romo is starting to make a name for himself as an announcer. Whether it is from his playing career or if he is semi-psychic, Romo has been known to predict big plays before they happen with eerie accuracy. Romo retired from his playing career in 2017 and was immediately picked up by CBS to join their announcing team.