What is game time kickoff for 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game

The champion of the NFC will come out of the NFC West this year, with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers the only teams still alive. The two teams will meet Sunday night in LA with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Rams have lost to the Niners twice this season, but they’ve taken their game to a different level since the playoffs have started. They’ve scored an average of 32 points per game in their two playoff wins so far and QB Matthew Stafford has played out of his mind, throwing for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions through the first two postseason wins of his illustrious career.

San Francisco will have its work cut out for it, but they have the ability to answer the call. The defense-first team is coming off two major upsets to make it this far. Most recently the Niners held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to just 10 points in the NFC Divisional Round and earned the win despite not scoring an offensive touchdown the entire game. They’ve made life tough on LA this season too, despite all the weapons Stafford has. In the two regular-season meetings between these teams, they’ve forced Stafford to toss four interceptions to match his four touchdowns.

49ers vs. Rams: Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 30

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Rams are currently a 3.5 point favorite and the point total is set at 46. Moneyline bettors can grab LA at -180 with the 49ers going off at +155.