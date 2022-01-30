George Kittle start or sit: What to do with 49ers TE in NFC Championship

There are some of excellent tight ends playing this weekend, among them is San Francisco 49ers stalwart George Kittle. One of the top producers at his position for several seasons now, his fantasy football is just as high for this weekend’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle ($5,000)

Last week’s win over the Packers was a pretty low-scoring affair, but Kittle led the team in receiving numbers. Targeted six times, he caught four passes for 63 yards. The week before that, against Dallas, he had just 18 yards on one catch. He didn’t have huge numbers against the Rams this season, catching five passes for just 10 yards in Week 18, but he did score a touchdown and pick up 50 yards when they met in Week 10.

Those numbers aside, Kittle’s upside is just too much to ignore. He’s quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo’s safety valve when the heat is on, and it will be on against the Rams this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

