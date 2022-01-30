Matthew Stafford start or sit: What to do with Rams QB in NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a huge upset as they took down the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Divisional Round thriller. It came down to a last-second field goal from Rams kicker Matt Gay, who sent in his 30-yard kick between the posts to break the deadlock and give the Rams their 30-27 victory. Now just one game away from Super Bowl LVI, they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford ($6,300)

Stafford completed 28 of his 38 passes on the day for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball four times for six yards and another touchdown, racking up an impressive 32.24 fantasy points in DraftKings DFS. Stafford and Cooper Kupp had themselves a fantastic game, with the duo setting the stage for the game’s final field goal off a long ball from Stafford to Kupp. It just might be Stafford’s best performance of the season, beating his previous season-high yardage total of 365 that came in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stafford is firing on all cylinders, and just in time as the Rams hope to make a deep run to the Super Bowl. He should have a great game against the 49ers in the NFC Championship, and will easily be worth slotting into your DFS roster especially at a salary of just $6,300.