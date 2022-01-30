Jauan Jennings start or sit: What to do with 49ers WR in NFC Championship

A third receiver on a team that doesn’t have the most high-flying passing offense isn’t usually an intriguing fantasy football option. However, Jauan Jennings of the San Francisco 49ers has done enough recently to get on the radar. Most notably, he’s had some success lately against the Los Angeles Rams, who the 49ers are playing this week in the NFC Championship game.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings ($3,200)

Back in Week 18, the last time these two teams met, Jennings caught six passes on seven targets for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those were all season highs for him. And even though he finished the regular season with just 282 yards on 24 catches, he did score five times.

He’s been relatively quiet in the playoffs. Last week he had just six yards on one catch against the Packers. The week before that, against Dallas, he caught three passes for 29 yards. He’s the kind of play who can round out a fantasy roster with a nice performance from a third receiver spot, but there’s a lot of risk that he’ll finish with forgettable stats, if any, too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I would probably sit Jennings, but if you have a higher risk tolerance, he could be worth a spot in your lineup.