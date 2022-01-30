Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: What to do with 49ers WR in NFC Championship

After a strong finish to the regular season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has had a relatively quiet postseason so far. He’s a risky option for fantasy football lineups in this weekend’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ($5,000)

Targeted just once in a low-scoring game, Aiyuk finished with no catches last week against the Packers. He had 66 yards on five catches, six targets, against the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The 49ers aren’t a team that does a lot of passing unless they have to, which drags down Aiyuk’s fantasy appeal. They’re also playing against a pretty tough passing defense this week, putting more incentive on them to run the ball as well and as much as they can. That might be hard against the high-scoring Rams, which does give Aiyuk an outside shot at a decent fantasy performance.

He did well against the Rams back in Week 18, catching six passes on seven targets for 197 yards. But back in Week 10, he had just 26 yards on three catches. The most realistic scenario is something in between.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Aiyuk’s salary in DraftKings leagues isn’t especially costly, but you can find more reliable producers with higher ceilings in the same salary range for DFS lineups.