Deebo Samuel start or sit: What to do with 49ers WR in NFC Championship

He’s listed as a wide receiver, but there really isn’t much Deebo Samuel can’t do when it comes to powering the San Francisco 49ers offense. Samuel is gearing up for another big game against the Los Angeles Rams this week to help put the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ($7,200)

Samuel had a relatively quiet game last week against the Packers in the divisional round. In a low-scoring game featuring just 23 points for both teams, Samuel caught three passes for 44 yards. He also carried the ball 10 times for 39 rushing yards. The week before that, against the Cowboys, he had 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushing attempts along with 38 yards on three catches.

He had two big games against the Rams already this season. Back in Week 10, he caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, with another touchdown and 36 yards on the ground. In Week 18, the regular season finale, he had 95 yards on four catches and 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

The Rams will be focused in on Samuel for this one, but that’s not likely to hold him back. It’s pretty rare to find a bad game from him this season, and he’s an easy pick for fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Deebo Samuel. Only one other receiver, Cooper Kupp, has a higher salary in DraftKings leagues this week, but as a dual threat with a proven record against this Rams team, he’s a solid addition.