Elijah Mitchell start or sit: What to do with 49ers RB in NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell carried in a big season into the playoffs. He was a key part of the team’s win over the Cowboys in the Wild Card round, and despite a quiet week in the box score against the Packers, he comes into Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams with a prime opportunity.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell ($5,900)

Mitchell ran for just 53 yards on 18 carries last week in a low-scoring affair against Green Bay. He added another 18 yards on three catches. The week before that he rolled up 96 rushing yards and a touchdown against Dallas. In two games against the Rams this season, he had 46 carries for 176 yards, though he did not score in either contest.

Los Angeles isn’t an easy team to run against, but Mitchell and the 49ers have had success against them anyway. After Joe Mixon, he’s probably the best bet among the running backs playing this week.

He sat out practice on Wednesday, listed with a knee injury, but the team took a similar approach with him prior to last week’s game. Still, keep an eye on his status before making any final lineup decisions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Elijah Mitchell. His salary is the second highest among running backs in DraftKings leagues, but the touches are there to make something happen.