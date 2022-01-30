 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trey Lance start or sit: What to do with 49ers QB in NFC Championship

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Trey Lance ahead of the 49ers matchup up against the Rams in the NFC Championship.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers took their quarterback of the future during last year’s draft. However, for Trey Lance this is still the present, and that means he’s in the backup role, barring an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo. Needless to say, that doesn’t leave him with much appeal in fantasy football right now.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance ($4,700)

Lance has yet to play a snap in either of the 49ers’ two playoff games, and that’s unlikely to change this week when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. During the season, in two starts and six games seeing playing time, Lance threw for more than 600 yards, five touchdowns and two picks. He added another 168 yards and a touchdown on the ground. But head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it pretty clear that he’s committed to starting Jimmy Garoppolo through the end of the team’s postseason run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lance has a bright future, but he should not be in your fantasy football lineups this week.

