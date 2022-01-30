Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: What to do with 49ers QB in NFC Championship

There are some really incredible quarterbacks playing this weekend. And then there’s Jimmy Garoppolo. Hey, we’re not saying that to bag on the guy. He’s played his part to get the San Francisco 49ers this far, and he’s certainly been a key part of a team that beat the very same Los Angeles Rams they’re playing on Sunday twice already this season. But from a fantasy football perspective, you might want to avoid Jimmy G this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,400)

Garoppolo hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in both of the 49ers playoff games so far this season. Last week, against the Packers, he completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 131 yards and an interception. Back in Week 10, he threw a pair of touchdown passes against the Rams, and he tossed another one when these two teams met in Week 18. This seems like the kind of game where he will be asked to throw a little more, given what the Rams can do on offense. But the ceiling is a low one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s got the lowest salary of any quarterback starting this weekend, which might have some appeal in DFS. But it’s hard to see him throwing more than a pair of touchdowns if every thing goes perfectly, which makes him hard to recommend for fantasy lineups.